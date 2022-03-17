Advertisement

Ky. House passes medical marijuana bill

The state House just passed the medical marijuana bill.
The state House just passed the medical marijuana bill.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Two pieces of legislation getting a lot of attention in Frankfort are one step closer to going to Governor Beshear’s desk.

A bill legalizing medicinal marijuana and another banning transgender girls from playing female school sports passed in the House.

Lawmakers debated for more than an hour over medicinal cannabis. Further lengthy debate on the topic of banning transgender girls from playing girls sports.

Passionate testimony from Republican Rep. James Nemes Thursday as his medical marijuana bill came up for a vote.

“If your physician, or your wife or husband’s physician, or God forbid your child’s physician told you that this product works in other states, and it would help your child, what would you do? If you would fight for your kid, hit the green button,” Rep. Nemes said.

The bill would legalize medicinal cannabis as a treatment option for patients suffering from conditions like cancer, chronic pain, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

It’s moved to the Senate, but not without opposition.

“I didn’t come to Frankfort for liquor, for gambling, or for marijuana. I came here to stand against it,” Rep. Chris Fugate.

“We are asking as a body to go on emotion rather than a legal standpoint. Our federal government has said that marijuana is against the law,” Rep. Matt Lockett said.

Last week, a patient who uses medical cannabis spoke to lawmakers of the benefits he has found. Lawmakers telling similar stories.

“Please, let’s pass this and allow some people to move on and live a happy life… I know a lot of people that are productive citizens when they use this product responsibly,” Rep. Al Gentry said.

More intense debate before the House ultimately passed legislation that would ban transgender girls from playing girls school sports.

Supporters say transgender girls have a physical advantage over biological girls. Opponents call it discriminatory and a solution to a non-existent problem.

The medical marijuana bill is likely to face a tough fight in the Senate. As for the trans athlete bill, Gov. Beshear will likely veto it, but the General Assembly could easily override it.

Governor Beshear has said he supports the medical marijuana.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cabell County Sheriff's Dept. has identified a man killed in a hit and run early Wednesday...
Hit-and-run leaves pedestrian, 21, dead
Four high school students injured in Fort Gay crash
Richard Slack, 68, of Chesapeake, was indicted Feb. 23 on 11 counts of illegal use of a minor...
Former funeral home co-owner accused of videotaping women, girls pleads guilty
A girl on her way home from college found herself going the wrong way in a new traffic pattern.
New traffic pattern causes safety concerns
Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting at a home in the...
Two charged in connection with deadly shooting

Latest News

WSAZ Investigates | Dealing with inflation at the grocery store
WSAZ Investigates | Dealing with inflation at the grocery store
A former Logan Police Department officer was sentenced Thursday to nine years in prison for...
Former police officer sentenced to 9 years in federal prison for use of excessive force
Massive 30-mile trail system announced in Kanawha County
Massive 30-mile trail system announced in Kanawha County
Anthony Long is accused of shooting and killing Terry Long at his home in Pomeroy.
Man charged in December murder
2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
UK knocked out of NCAA tournament