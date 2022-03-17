Man faces murder charges in connection with shooting

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man from Gallipolis has been indicted on several charges, including murder, in connection with another man’s shooting death.

Anthony Long, 39, faces aggravated murder, murder, aggravated burglary, and theft charges after a grand jury handed up the indictments, according to the Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office and the Pomeroy Police Department.

Investigators say the charges are in connection with the death of Terry Weaver, 66, of Pomeroy, who was found dead Dec. 22, 2021, with bullet wounds to the head.

According to investigators, Long forced his way into Weaver’s home, caused his death, and stole his motor vehicle.

Long is in custody in Gallia County. His arraignment is scheduled at a later date in Meigs County.

