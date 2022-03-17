Missing person case being investigated as homicide

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - The death of a man who was reported missing in Floyd County is now being investigated as a homicide, according to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department.

On March 16, a body was discovered along Old Ratliff Road off of Route 825 in Johnson County.

Floyd County Sheriff’s deputies and Kentucky State Police troopers met the Johnson County Coroner and Johnson County deputies at the scene after a preliminary investigation indicated that the body was possibly that of a missing man from Floyd County.

Paul Sester, 46, of Floyd County was reported missing in January of 2022 in Prestonsburg.

Thursday, deputies and medical examiners confirmed that Sester died of unnatural causes, which has resulted in a homicide investigation.

Now, sheriff’s deputies are asking anyone who may know anything about Sester’s disappearance or any events involving Sester that may have led to his death to call the sheriff’s office.

Sester was last seen at apartments located near Old Abbott Mountain Road off of US 23 in Prestonsburg.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 886-6711 or call our anonymous tip line at 606-949-2020.

Tips can also be sent in via text-a-tip at 606-477-8477.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.