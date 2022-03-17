Advertisement

More than $8k worth of drugs discovered during traffic stop

Troopers seized heroin, crack cocaine, and marijuana during a traffic stop in Scioto County,...
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Troopers seized heroin, crack cocaine, and marijuana during a traffic stop in Scioto County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reports.

The seizure happened March 10 just after 8:30 a.m.

Troopers stopped a Chrysler Town and Country taxi with Ohio registration for a marked lanes violation on U.S. 23.

During interaction with the passenger, troopers observed a baggy of suspected heroin hanging from his pocket.

A search of his person revealed approximately 53 grams of heroin, 10 grams of crack cocaine and 5 grams of marijuana, trooper say.

According to troopers the drugs were worth approximately $8,200.

The passenger, Kyshen P. Johnson, 21, Columbus, was incarcerated in the Scioto County Jail and charged with possession of heroin, a first-degree felony, and possession of cocaine, a fourth-degree felony.

If convicted, he could face up to 12.5 years in prison and up to a $25,000 fine.

