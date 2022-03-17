Nearly $1.2 million announced for Kanawha Valley recreation project

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Nearly $1.2 million has been allocated toward an outdoor recreation project in the upper Kanawha Valley.

Kanawha County commissioners were among officials who gathered Thursday afternoon for a news conference about the development of nature trails throughout the county.

Commissioners announced that they were awarded a POWER grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) for $675,210. Those funds will be matched, including a $200,000 match from the Kanawha County Commission, for the $1.2 million total to fund the engineering part of the plan.

According to commissioners, the project will bring in millions of dollars in recreational tourism for a project spanning nearly 30 miles, including through the Montgomery area.

In 2021, the Kanawha County Commission completed a major outdoor recreation-based economic development strategy and master plan for the Upper Kanawha Valley, the 30-mile area from just east of Charleston to the town of Gauley Bridge in Fayette County.

According to a release from the commission, the ARC grant will support the plan projects, including trail design and development, improved recreational river access, small business growth, and the opening of the Hatfield McCoy Trail System in Kanawha County.

In the Commission’s release, Commissioner Ben Salango said, “I want to thank the Appalachian Regional Commission, its Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin, and the Benedum Foundation for this opportunity. The Upper Kanawha Valley has been devastated by the downturn in the coal industry and the loss of coal jobs. We have a big vision for the future of the UKV, and this POWER grant is a huge step towards making that vision a reality.”

