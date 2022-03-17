New pub pays tribute to Ironton Tanks

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, “Tanks Tavern” is opening its doors.

The bar is located right next to the historic Ro-Na Theatre and pays homage to the Ironton Tanks team from the early 1900s.

The Ironton Tanks beat teams such as the Chicago Bears before merging with the Portsmouth Spartans.

“If you know a little bit about this town, it’s a lot about tradition,” said Cheyenne Scott. “The Ironton Fighting Tigers play where the Tanks Memorial Stadium is. And we just really wanted to bring a new tradition to this town so we brought you guys Tanks Tavern.”

Rick Jansen with the Friends of Ironton says the original plan was to open Tanks Tavern two years ago, but that’s when everything shut down and safety was a big concern because of the pandemic. Now, with restrictions lifting, they felt like it was safer to open.

To bring in Saint Patrick’s Day, they’ll have drink specials and a live band.

On the other hand, the space at the Ro-Na, which can hold up to 450 people, is also getting re-purposed.

<Cheyenne Scott & Kiley Brown/Frankly Stellar x Tanks Tavern>

“We’re gonna do everything over there from decor rentals, to planning, to catering and bar,” said Kiley Brown of Frankly Stellar. “Anything from weddings, to birthday parties, to showers, comedy shows. Really, you name it, we can do it.”

Tanks Tavern will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. until midnight.

If you’re interested in holding a birthday party at the Ro-Na, you can contact Kiley at Frankly Stellar by emailing franklystellarkb@gmail.com or by calling (740) 646-5944.

