One injured in West Side stabbing

(WBNG 12 News)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been transported to the hospital after a stabbing in West Side Wednesday evening.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the incident happened in the 500 block of John Street.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is on scene investigating.

One female has been detained, but no arrests have been made at this time.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

