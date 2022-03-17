Report shows Charleston crime at or near seven year low

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - New data released by the Charleston Police Department shows major crimes are at or near a seven-year low.

Robberies fell to 49 in 2021, compared to 60 in 2020 and there were 73 malicious wounding arrests. compared to 95 the previous year.

Also in 2021, few burglaries. According to the data, there were 100 fewer burglaries were reported in 2021 than in the previous year.

“Our city is currently at or near a seven-year low in most major crimes,” said Charleston Chief of Police Tyke Hunt. “This would not be possible if we did not have amazing community members willing to work with us and support from our City Departments-- especially our CARE Office, Refuse, Department, and Fire Department.”

Chief Hunt says overall the agency has improved response times over the last year by approximately 45 seconds.

CPD did arrest fewer individuals, in both adults and juveniles. The number has decreased since 2016.

In 2021, 28 juveniles were arrested, three less than the previous year.

While major crimes decreased, the number of crashes rose by 70.

In 2020, 1,505 vehicle crashes were reported.

In 2021, 1,575 vehicle crashes were reported.

The number of citations issued by CPD nearly doubled.

In 2021, 8,247 citations were issued.

Crime statistics are provided in the report for crime categories between the years 2015 and 2021, with a breakdown of the crimes that occurred in the East, West, and South districts.

