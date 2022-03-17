Advertisement

Search for skeletal remains resumes near Clendenin

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Investigators will resume their search for more skeletal remains Thursday in the Kelly Hill area of Clendenin, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department.

Thursday’s search follows the discovery of what was believed to be a human skull last week in a wooded area outside of the city limits of Clendenin. 

The discovery was made in the Twin Oaks area.

Suspected skull found; search for human remains underway

Investigators expect to be in the area most of the morning and afternoon Thursday, March 17.

This is a developing story.

Further information has not been released at this time.

