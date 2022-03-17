Advertisement

Two charged in connection with deadly shooting

Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting at a home in the...
Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting at a home in the Guyandotte area back in May of 2021.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting at a home in the Guyandotte area back in May of 2021.

According to the Huntington Police Department, Marcellas Mitchell, 29, of Garden City, Michigan, and Dakota Keaton, 23, of Huntington, each have been charged with two counts of murder.

Andrea L. Burnette, 35, of Huntington, and Terence Lamont Holmes, 48, of Cincinnati, died in that shooting in the 700 block of 5th Avenue.

The victims were found deceased May 10, 2021.

Mitchell was arrested March 12 in the Detroit area and is still awaiting extradition. Keaton was arrested March 15 after leaving a residence in the 600 block of Richmond Street in Guyandotte.

You can read our previous coverage of the story here.

