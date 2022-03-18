Advertisement

I-64 in South Charleston reopens following accident

Accident shuts down lanes of I-64 eastbound in Charleston Friday.
Accident shuts down lanes of I-64 eastbound in Charleston Friday.(WV 511)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All lanes of I-64 have reopened following an accident.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several eastbound lanes of I-64 are blocked Friday morning following a crash.

The accident happened near mile marker 54 or the MacCorkle Avenue/Jefferson Road exit.

Dispatchers say the slow and middle lanes have been closed as emergency officials respond.

No word on what caused the accident or if any injuries have been reported.

Heavy delays are expected.

