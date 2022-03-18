Alzheimer’s disease impacting 6.5 million Americans, report finds

An estimated 6.5 million Americans aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s dementia in 2022 and according to the Alzheimer’s Association, that number is rapidly growing and is expected to continue to do so.

The association released the 2022 Alzheimer’s Facts and Figures report this week, giving the national numbers and a state by state breakdown of the pervasiveness of the disease and the rapid rise in cases.

WSAZ’s Melanie Shafer spoke with Dr. Marc Haut of the WVU Rockerfellar Neuroscience Center about the report as well as how the disease is diagnosed and treated.

Melanie also spoke with a 51-year-old reverend from West Virginia, newly diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment.

The report says about one in 9 people aged 65 and older has Alzheimer’s dementia and deaths due to Alzheimer’s disease between 2000 and 2019 have more than doubled, increasing 145 percent.

As the prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease increases, the report finds so does the need for members of the paid workforce who are involved in diagnosing, treating and caring for those living with the disease.

The Alzheimer’s Associated says the shortage of specialists causes a delay in a timely and accurate diagnosis.

55 percent of primary care physicians caring for people living with Alzheimer’s report there are not enough dementia care specialists in their communities to meet patient demands.

That lack of care is even more prevalent in small, rural cities and towns, the association reports.

