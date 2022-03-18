Advertisement

Boone County death investigation

(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police is investigating the circumstances surrounding a man’s death.

Troopers say the death happened in the Uneeda portion of Boone County.

Troopers are currently notifying next of kin.

The victim’s name nor the suspect’s name in the investigation has been released.

