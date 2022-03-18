Boone County death investigation

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police is investigating the circumstances surrounding a man’s death.

Troopers say the death happened in the Uneeda portion of Boone County.

Troopers are currently notifying next of kin.

The victim’s name nor the suspect’s name in the investigation has been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.