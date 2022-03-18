Concert rescheduled in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Some concertgoers in Huntington are getting a change to their weekend plans.

Rock band Greta Van Fleet had been set to perform this Saturday at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Illness, however, caused the band to reschedule.

The new date is planned for Wednesday, Aug. 10. The band says tickets for the original show will be valid for the rescheduled show.

If you can’t make it, though, refunds are available at the point of purchase. In a statement posted Thursday to their social media accounts, the band said they are grateful for the support from their fans.

