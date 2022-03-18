Advertisement

Crews work to remove submerged car from lake

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Rescue crews on Friday afternoon are attempting to remove a car from Dewey Lake near state Route 302.

That’s according to the director of law enforcement for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, who said a car went off the roadway and into the lake.

It’s unknown if anyone was still in the car, but the county coroner is at the scene, which is off of Water Gap Road.

Investigators say the car has been in the lake for some time. They said a fisherman reported seeing something in the water. Among other agencies at the scene are Floyd County Rescue, the Prestonsburg Police Department, and Kentucky State Police.

According to our crew at the scene, rescue workers are getting the car properly secured to bring it out of the water. They say it’s a difficult recovery because of a steep embankment where the water reaches a depth of about 9 feet.

