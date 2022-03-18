Advertisement

Deputies searching for armed suspect

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A search is underway for a suspect who deputies say pulled a gun on a deputy.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood says that the suspect, Cody Douglas, lead deputies on a chase in a white Nissan in Pomeroy. The pursuit ended, and Douglas pulled a gun on deputies before running into the woods.

Douglas was last seen wearing dark colored clothing and a dark ball cap. He is 6′ tall, and has brown hair and green eyes.

Douglas is considered armed and dangerous.

