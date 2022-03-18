Advertisement

Former police officer sentenced to 9 years in federal prison for use of excessive force

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A former Logan Police Department officer was sentenced Thursday to nine years in prison for using excessive force against an arrestee and violating his civil rights, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Everett Maynard, 45, also was ordered to serve three years of supervised release.

Last November, a federal jury convicted Maynard of using excessive force against the arrestee. Jurors heard evidence that Maynard assaulted the victim in a bathroom at the Logan Police Department before dragging him into another room and ramming his head into a doorframe.

The victim was left with a broken shoulder, a broken nose and a cut to his head that required staples. He also was knocked unconscious. Furthermore, investigators say Maynard “bragged about his use of force.”

