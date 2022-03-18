Former W.Va. House of Delegates member pleads guilty in U.S. Capitol insurrection

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAZ) - A former West Virginia House of Delegates member who was arrested for participating in the breach of the U.S. Capitol plead guilty Friday and waived his rights to a speedy trial.

Derrick Evans, who represented Wayne County in the House of Delegates, pleaded guilty to civil disorder.

Friday, the judge accepted Evans’ guilty plea.

Evans signed a plea agreement Jan. 31, in which he admitted to taking part of the breach at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

As part of the deal, all other charges in the case have been dropped.

Friday, the judge said the maximum sentence would be five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and supervised release of three years.

A sentencing data for Evans was set Friday for June 22 at 12:30 p.m.

Evans livestreamed many of the events as they unfolded at the nation’s capital on Jan. 6, including entering the U.S. Capitol. That video has since been taken down and the page is no longer accessible on Facebook.

Court documents state that Evans posted a live video of the moment he and the crowd entered the U.S. Capitol.

Evans could be heard chanting at people in the front of the crowd at the doorway, saying “Move! Move! Move!”

“We’re in. We’re in. Derrick Evans is in the Capitol,” Evans was heard in the video.

Following the breach, Evans announced his resignation from the West Virginia House of Delegates.

At the time of his resignation Evans said, “The past few days have certainly been a difficult time for my family, colleagues and myself, so I feel it’s best at this point to resign my seat in the House and focus on my personal situation and those I love.”

“I take full responsibility for my actions, and deeply regret any hurt, pain or embarrassment I may have caused my family, friends, constituents and fellow West Virginians. I hope this action I take today can remove any cloud of distraction from the state Legislature, so my colleagues can get to work in earnest building a brighter future for our state. And more importantly, I hope it helps to begin the healing process, so we can all move forward and come together as ‘One Nation, Under God.”

As part of the plea agreement, Evans has agreed to sit down with law enforcement regarding the events of January 6, if asked to.

Evans is also responsible for paying restitution.

