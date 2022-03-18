Advertisement

Former W.Va. House of Delegates member pleads guilty in U.S. Capitol insurrection

(Gray DC)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAZ) - A former West Virginia House of Delegates member who was arrested for participating in the breach of the U.S. Capitol plead guilty Friday and waived his rights to a speedy trial.

Derrick Evans, who represented Wayne County in the House of Delegates, pleaded guilty to civil disorder.

Friday, the judge accepted Evans’ guilty plea.

Evans signed a plea agreement Jan. 31, in which he admitted to taking part of the breach at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

As part of the deal, all other charges in the case have been dropped.

Friday, the judge said the maximum sentence would be five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and supervised release of three years.

A sentencing data for Evans was set Friday for June 22 at 12:30 p.m.

Evans livestreamed many of the events as they unfolded at the nation’s capital on Jan. 6, including entering the U.S. Capitol. That video has since been taken down and the page is no longer accessible on Facebook.

Court documents state that Evans posted a live video of the moment he and the crowd entered the U.S. Capitol.

Evans could be heard chanting at people in the front of the crowd at the doorway, saying “Move! Move! Move!”

“We’re in. We’re in. Derrick Evans is in the Capitol,” Evans was heard in the video.

Following the breach, Evans announced his resignation from the West Virginia House of Delegates.

At the time of his resignation Evans said, “The past few days have certainly been a difficult time for my family, colleagues and myself, so I feel it’s best at this point to resign my seat in the House and focus on my personal situation and those I love.”

“I take full responsibility for my actions, and deeply regret any hurt, pain or embarrassment I may have caused my family, friends, constituents and fellow West Virginians. I hope this action I take today can remove any cloud of distraction from the state Legislature, so my colleagues can get to work in earnest building a brighter future for our state. And more importantly, I hope it helps to begin the healing process, so we can all move forward and come together as ‘One Nation, Under God.”

Former W.Va. House of Delegates member reaches plea deal in U.S. Capitol insurrection

As part of the plea agreement, Evans has agreed to sit down with law enforcement regarding the events of January 6, if asked to.

Newly elected W.Va. delegate Derrick Evans (R-WV) is arrested at his home in Wayne County...
Newly elected W.Va. delegate Derrick Evans (R-WV) is arrested at his home in Wayne County Friday for his participate in the breach at the US Capitol Wednesday.

Evans is also responsible for paying restitution.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the last information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Part of U.S. 60 in West Huntington remains closed early Friday morning after a motorcycle crash.
U.S. 60 reopens after deadly motorcycle crash
Multiple injuries are reported Thursday night in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 35 near the 16...
Multiple injuries reported in U.S. 35 crash
More human remains were discovered Thursday by deputies near Clendenin in Kanawha County.
More skeletal remains discovered near Clendenin
A man from Huntington was shot and killed outside a Target store in Cincinnati Thursday.
Huntington native shot and killed outside Cincinnati Target
A girl on her way home from college found herself going the wrong way in a new traffic pattern.
New traffic pattern causes safety concerns

Latest News

Kanawha County pledges $2.25 million to demolish abandoned structures
Rescue crews on are attempting to remove a car from Dewey Lake near state Route 302 in Floyd...
Crews work to remove submerged car from lake
Derrick Evans pleads guilty
Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis came out of her office briefly to speak to a couple that wanted a...
Federal judge rules Kim Davis violated couples’ constitutional rights; will go to trial over damages