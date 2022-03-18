Advertisement

Kanawha County pledges $2.25 million to demolish abandoned structures

(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Commission announced it would allocate up to $2.25 million to demolish abandoned, blighted, and dilapidated structures throughout the County. 

Funding for the demolition program will come from American Rescue Plan, a zero-interest loan from the West Virginia Housing Development Authority’s Property Rescue Initiation, and the County’s existing demolition budget. 

The Commission has already identified more than 140 unsafe properties for demolition.

The County also announced a new demolition grant program that would provide up to 50% of the costs to property owners that voluntarily agree to demolish a dilapidated structure if certain conditions are met.

Commissioner Lance Wheeler commented, “I’ve made it a number one priority to clean up our communities by removing abandoned and vacant buildings.  These properties are an epidemic – lowering property values and posing a serious public safety risk.  We have over 140 structures on our list, and we plan to demolish those and many, many more.”

Commission President W. Kent Carper stated, “This is the single largest commitment to a demolition program by any local government in West Virginia, ever.  Abandoned houses are a fire hazard and a public nuisance. Kanawha County is committed to razing hundreds of these eyesores over the coming months and years.”

Commissioner Ben Salango noted, “I want to thank Senator Joe Manchin for sending American Rescue Plan Act funding directly to local governments.  Thanks to Senator Manchin, we can make this incredible investment to clean up Kanawha County!”

Kanawha County has had a demolition program in place since the late 1990s. Call the Kanawha County Office of Planning and Community Development at 304-357-0570 for more information or report a dilapidated or unsafe structure in an unincorporated area of the County.

