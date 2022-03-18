Advertisement

March Madness NCAA bracket workout challenge

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

March Madness has finally arrived!

Many people have filled out NCAA hoops bracket with friends, family, or co-workers.

You may have some friendly wagers on the line, or are doing one for fun online to see how you do against the rest of the world’s brackets, but how about putting a little fitness on the line as well?!

Coach Chris joined Susan and Taylor on Studio 3 to introduce the March Madness NCAA Bracket Workout Challenge.

This challenge involves doing a specified exercise based on your chosen team’s seeding and success!

If your team wins…you do less reps…but if your team loses…you guessed it…you do MORE reps! We hope you have chosen wisely!

You can follow along with Chris on chrislanefitness.com or Instagram.

