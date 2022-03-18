Advertisement

Multiple injuries reported in U.S. 35 crash

Multiple injuries are reported Thursday night in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 35 near the 16...
Multiple injuries are reported Thursday night in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 35 near the 16 Mile Road exit in Mason County, West Virginia.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple injuries are reported Thursday night in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 35 near the 16 Mile Road exit in the Southside area, Mason County 911 dispatchers say.

As of 10 p.m., rescue crews are still on scene.

Major traffic backups are reported in the area.

Other details are unavailable now, but we have a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cabell County Sheriff's Dept. has identified a man killed in a hit and run early Wednesday...
Hit-and-run leaves pedestrian, 21, dead
Four high school students injured in Fort Gay crash
Richard Slack, 68, of Chesapeake, was indicted Feb. 23 on 11 counts of illegal use of a minor...
Former funeral home co-owner accused of videotaping women, girls pleads guilty
A girl on her way home from college found herself going the wrong way in a new traffic pattern.
New traffic pattern causes safety concerns
Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting at a home in the...
Two charged in connection with deadly shooting

Latest News

Anthony Long is accused of shooting and killing Terry Long at his home in Pomeroy.
Man charged in December murder
2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
UK knocked out of NCAA tournament
Greta Van Fleet
Concert rescheduled in Huntington
EPA officials toured two brownfield sites in Huntington on Thursday as they are in the final...
Huntington working to redevelop brownfield sites