Advertisement

NASA head: We have cooperation with our Russian colleagues

In this photo provided by NASA, U.S. astronaut and Expedition 66 Flight Engineer Mark Vande Hei...
In this photo provided by NASA, U.S. astronaut and Expedition 66 Flight Engineer Mark Vande Hei peers at the Earth below from inside the seven-windowed cupola, the International Space Station's window to the world on Feb. 4, 2022. The Soyuz MS-19 crew ship is docked to the Rassvet module in the background. Vande Hei has made it through nearly a year in space, but in March 2022 faces what could be his trickiest assignment yet: riding a Russian capsule back to Earth in the midst of deepening tensions between the countries.(Kayla Barron/NASA via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — NASA Administrator Bill Nelson on Friday played down recent comments by the head of Russia’s space agency that the United States would have to use broomsticks to fly to space after Russia said it would stop supplying rocket engines to U.S. companies.

“That’s just Dmitry Rogozin. He spouts off every now and then. But at the end of the day, he’s worked with us,” Nelson told The Associated Press. “The other people that work in the Russian civilian space program, they’re professional. They don’t miss a beat with us, American astronauts and American mission control.”

Nelson spoke with The Associated Press hours before three Russian cosmonauts launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan to the International Space Station, the first crew launch since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

The war has resulted in canceled spacecraft launches and broken contracts, and many worry Rogozin is putting decades of a peaceful off-planet partnership at risk, most notably at the International Space Station.

Ukrainian refugees flood into a small Polish town by train as war tensions rise. (Source: CNN)

Besides threatening to pull out of the space station and drop it on the U.S., Europe or elsewhere, Rogozin had the flags of other countries covered on a Soyuz rocket awaiting liftoff with internet satellites. The launch was called off after the customer, London-based OneWeb, refused his demands that the satellites not be used for military purposes and the British government halt its financial backing.

On Thursday, the European Space Agency confirmed that it is indefinitely suspending its ExoMars rover mission with Roscosmos because of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“Despite all of that, up in space, we can have a cooperation with our Russian friends, our colleagues. The professional relationship between astronauts and cosmonauts, it hasn’t missed a beat,” Nelson said. “This is the cooperation we have going on in the civilian space program.”

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei — who on Tuesday broke the U.S. single spaceflight record of 340 days — is due to leave the International Space Station with two Russians aboard a Soyuz capsule for a touchdown in Kazakhstan on March 30.

NASA has said Vande Hei’s homecoming plans remain unchanged.

___

Follow Alex Sanz on Twitter at https://twitter.com/alexsanz

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Part of U.S. 60 in West Huntington remains closed early Friday morning after a motorcycle crash.
U.S. 60 reopens after deadly motorcycle crash
Multiple injuries are reported Thursday night in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 35 near the 16...
Multiple injuries reported in U.S. 35 crash
More human remains were discovered Thursday by deputies near Clendenin in Kanawha County.
More skeletal remains discovered near Clendenin
A girl on her way home from college found herself going the wrong way in a new traffic pattern.
New traffic pattern causes safety concerns
Troopers seized heroin, crack cocaine, and marijuana during a traffic stop in Scioto County,...
More than $8k worth of drugs discovered during traffic stop

Latest News

Finland's flag is seen flying over a lake. The country was named the happiest in the world for...
Finland named happiest country in the world 5th year in a row
Police said a Florida bridgetender is facing a manslaughter charge in the death last month of a...
Florida bridgetender faces manslaughter charge in woman’s death
Police said a Florida bridgetender is facing a manslaughter charge in the death last month of a...
Drawbridge tender arrested after woman falls to her death
Arkansas State Troopers escort former Lonoke County sheriff's deputy, Michael Davis, center,...
Arkansas deputy convicted in teen’s death, gets year in jail
Smoke is seen in the sky in Lviv, Ukraine, Friday after a Russian missile strike.
Putin appears at big rally as Russian troops press attack in Ukraine