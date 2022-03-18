Advertisement

Part of U.S. 60 closed after deadly motorcycle crash

Part of U.S. 60 in West Huntington remains closed early Friday morning after a motorcycle crash.
Part of U.S. 60 in West Huntington remains closed early Friday morning after a motorcycle crash.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – One person has died in a motorcycle crash Thursday night, and two more were hurt.

The name of the victim has not been released as police are working to notify the family.

Huntington police say an accident involving at least two motorcycles occurred a little after 10:30 p.m. near the 3000 block of Route 60 in the eastbound lanes in the west end.

One other person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and another was treated at the scene with less severe injuries.

Police say it’s not clear whether those involved were wearing helmets at the time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The eastbound lanes at the scene of the crash are expected to remain closed for several hours as the scene is processed.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Part of U.S. 60 in West Huntington remains closed early Friday morning after a motorcycle crash, Huntington Police say.

The accident happened in the 3000 block of Waverly Road (U.S. 60). That’s in the Westmoreland area of Huntington.

Police say the eastbound lanes are closed at the scene. Three motorcycles were visible on the side of the road.

