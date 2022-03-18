Advertisement

Police find shooting victim during wellness check

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was found dead inside a home in Charleston Friday morning suffering from several gunshot wounds, according to the Charleston Police Department.

The discovery was made during a wellness check by police.

Around 1:00 a.m. Friday, officers arrived at a home in the 100 block of McKee Avenue and found the front door partially opened.

When they went inside, officers found Patrick L. Jefferson, 38, of Charleston, lying on the floor.

Detectives determined Jefferson had been shot multiple times.

The Charleston Fire Department responded to the scene and provided lifesaving measures but were unsuccessful.

Jefferson was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Currently, there is no suspect information.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division, 304-348-6480, or Metro Communications, 304-348-8111.

