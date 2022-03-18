Advertisement

SC advances to semi-finals

A quartet of teams ended their season Thursday
By Jim Treacy
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The South Charleston Black Eagles defeated the Class AAAA defending champs Thursday night in the 2022 WV state quarterfinals. They made key free throws late to beat George Washington 53-49. SC will play number one seed Morgantown Friday evening.

Three other local teams seasons ended on this Saint Patricks Day as Midland lost to Jefferson, St. Joe fell to James Monroe and Ashland lost in the Sweet 16.

Here are the highlights from all four games as seen on WSAZ Sports Thursday night.

