Unique feathered friend looking in on hospital patients and staff

According to KDMC, an American kestrel has taken up residence at part of the hospital.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – A unique and beautiful visitor has been looking in on some patients and staff at King’s Daughters Medical Center.

According to KDMC, an American kestrel has taken up residence at part of the hospital.

As part of the smallest and most common falcon family in North America, the kestrel at KDMC has been sitting on window ledges of the fifth floor of Medical Plaza A. That is home to the hospital’s oncology/hematology patients and its Infusion Center.

Team members at the Infusion Center took several photos of the resident kestrel.

“They say their feathered visitor stayed at the window most of Thursday morning, and the chemotherapy patients felt they were getting extra support during their treatments,” KDMC posted on its social media.

To see more photos of the kestrel, click or tap here.

