U.S. Secretary of Energy tours West Edge Factory

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After visiting with local leaders in South Charleston, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm traveled to Huntington to tour Coalfield Development’s West Edge Factory.

The visit was centered around the future of energy production in the Mountain State. Secretary Granholm spoke with representatives from Solar Holler and heard from members of the workforce about their success and challenges along the way.

“Really, this community is embracing new chances and opportunity in their own way. Nobody is coming here to tell West Virginia what it should do because West Virginia is figuring it out and it’s really exciting,” Granholm said.

Mayor Steve Williams was also there to welcome Granholm to Huntington. He believes this visit was important to the partnership between the region and those at the federal level.

“I believe that we set an example that other communities around the nation will be able to follow, and I am thrilled that the secretary came in and she’ll be able to take Huntington’s message back to D.C.” Williams said.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.