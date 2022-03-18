Advertisement

U.S. Secretary of Energy tours West Edge Factory

U.S. Secretary of Energy visits West Virginia
By Joseph Payton
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After visiting with local leaders in South Charleston, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm traveled to Huntington to tour Coalfield Development’s West Edge Factory.

The visit was centered around the future of energy production in the Mountain State. Secretary Granholm spoke with representatives from Solar Holler and heard from members of the workforce about their success and challenges along the way.

“Really, this community is embracing new chances and opportunity in their own way. Nobody is coming here to tell West Virginia what it should do because West Virginia is figuring it out and it’s really exciting,” Granholm said.

Mayor Steve Williams was also there to welcome Granholm to Huntington. He believes this visit was important to the partnership between the region and those at the federal level.

“I believe that we set an example that other communities around the nation will be able to follow, and I am thrilled that the secretary came in and she’ll be able to take Huntington’s message back to D.C.” Williams said.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Part of U.S. 60 in West Huntington remains closed early Friday morning after a motorcycle crash.
U.S. 60 reopens after deadly motorcycle crash; name released
Multiple injuries are reported Thursday night in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 35 near the 16...
Multiple injuries reported in U.S. 35 crash
More human remains were discovered Thursday by deputies near Clendenin in Kanawha County.
More skeletal remains discovered near Clendenin
A man from Huntington was shot and killed outside a Target store in Cincinnati Thursday.
Huntington native shot and killed outside Cincinnati Target
A girl on her way home from college found herself going the wrong way in a new traffic pattern.
New traffic pattern causes safety concerns

Latest News

Crews removing car from lake in eastern Kentucky
Crews removing car from lake in eastern Kentucky
Former West Virginia lawmaker pleads guilty for role in Jan. 6 insurrection
Former West Virginia lawmaker pleads guilty for role in Jan. 6 insurrection
fwf
fwf
U.S. Secretary of Energy visits West Virginia
U.S. Secretary of Energy visits West Virginia