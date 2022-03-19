Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Cooler temperatures this weekend

Forecast on March 19, 2022
By Andy Chilian
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The end of the work week was quite warm with afternoon temperatures reaching the 70s. This weekend turns cooler as afternoon temperatures hover in the 50s on Saturday and reach near 60 degrees on Sunday. But, hey, that is actually closer to seasonable for this time of year. At least there is no snow! Saturday stays rather cloudy with the opportunity for scattered showers, but Sunday finishes dry with ample sunshine. This transitions into a nice start to the work week before clouds and showers return for the middle of the week with up-and-down temperatures.

Saturday morning starts with a mix of clouds and sun as temperatures sit in the upper 50s. An isolated shower or two is possible.

Clouds thicken throughout the day as temperatures slowly fall to the low 50s by sunset. Scattered showers remain possible but with plenty of dry hours as well. A breezy day is also in store with sustained winds between 10 and 20 mph from the southwest.

Saturday night stays breezy and cloudy with scattered light showers or drizzle. Low temperatures fall to near 40 degrees.

After clouds and patchy drizzle to start the day, Sunday turns drier and brighter for the afternoon as sunshine returns. High temperatures rise to near 60 degrees with a continued breeze.

Monday will be the pick of the week with abundant sunshine throughout the day as high temperatures rise to around 70 degrees.

Tuesday turns mostly cloudy with the chance for a few showers late in the day. High temperatures fall to the mid 60s.

Afternoon temperatures jump back to the low 70s on Wednesday under a partly cloudy sky. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely.

Thursday stays partly cloudy and turns drier with afternoon temperatures falling back to the low 60s.

Friday sees a mostly cloudy sky with the chance for a few showers. High temperatures become even cooler, rising to only the mid 50s.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Part of U.S. 60 in West Huntington remains closed early Friday morning after a motorcycle crash.
U.S. 60 reopens after deadly motorcycle crash; name released
Rescue crews worked to remove a car from Dewey Lake near state Route 302 in Floyd County,...
Human remains found in car removed from lake
Timothy Lang Westfall, 33, of St. Albans, was arrested Friday night in the Huntington area in...
Man arrested in shooting death
A man from Huntington was shot and killed outside a Target store in Cincinnati Thursday.
Huntington native shot and killed outside Cincinnati Target
Police find shooting victim during wellness check
Police find shooting victim during wellness check

Latest News

First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast | Showers Won’t Stop Saturday
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, March 18th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, March 18th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, March 17th, 2020.
First Warning Forecast