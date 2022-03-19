First Warning Forecast | Cooler temperatures this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The end of the work week was quite warm with afternoon temperatures reaching the 70s. This weekend turns cooler as afternoon temperatures hover in the 50s on Saturday and reach near 60 degrees on Sunday. But, hey, that is actually closer to seasonable for this time of year. At least there is no snow! Saturday stays rather cloudy with the opportunity for scattered showers, but Sunday finishes dry with ample sunshine. This transitions into a nice start to the work week before clouds and showers return for the middle of the week with up-and-down temperatures.

Saturday morning starts with a mix of clouds and sun as temperatures sit in the upper 50s. An isolated shower or two is possible.

Clouds thicken throughout the day as temperatures slowly fall to the low 50s by sunset. Scattered showers remain possible but with plenty of dry hours as well. A breezy day is also in store with sustained winds between 10 and 20 mph from the southwest.

Saturday night stays breezy and cloudy with scattered light showers or drizzle. Low temperatures fall to near 40 degrees.

After clouds and patchy drizzle to start the day, Sunday turns drier and brighter for the afternoon as sunshine returns. High temperatures rise to near 60 degrees with a continued breeze.

Monday will be the pick of the week with abundant sunshine throughout the day as high temperatures rise to around 70 degrees.

Tuesday turns mostly cloudy with the chance for a few showers late in the day. High temperatures fall to the mid 60s.

Afternoon temperatures jump back to the low 70s on Wednesday under a partly cloudy sky. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely.

Thursday stays partly cloudy and turns drier with afternoon temperatures falling back to the low 60s.

Friday sees a mostly cloudy sky with the chance for a few showers. High temperatures become even cooler, rising to only the mid 50s.

