First Warning Forecast | Decent weather to ring in spring

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The spring equinox occurs at 11:33 AM local time on Sunday. Despite some clouds and patchy drizzle to start, the day ends fantastically with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures right around 60 degrees. Monday turns even nicer with continued sunshine and afternoon temperatures climbing back to the 70s. After that, a round of springy showers and even a few thunderstorms are expected late Tuesday into Wednesday. This will be followed by a noticeable chill-down to finish the work week and start the upcoming weekend that will actually lead to temperatures being below average for the first full weekend in spring. Go figure.

Saturday evening sees plenty of cloud cover as temperatures continue dropping to the mid 40s by midnight. A stiff breeze persists. Scattered light rain showers and/or patchy drizzle are possible.

Saturday night stays breezy and cloudy with scattered light showers or drizzle. Low temperatures fall to the low 40s.

After clouds and patchy drizzle to start the day, Sunday turns drier and brighter for the afternoon as sunshine returns. High temperatures rise to near 60 degrees with a continued breeze.

Monday will be the pick of the week with abundant sunshine throughout the day as high temperatures rise to around 70 degrees.

Tuesday turns mostly cloudy with the chance for a few showers late in the day. High temperatures come up just shy of the 70-degree mark.

Afternoon temperatures jump to the mid 70s on Wednesday under a partly cloudy sky. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely.

Thursday stays partly cloudy and turns drier with afternoon temperatures falling back to the mid 60s.

Friday sees a mostly cloudy sky with the chance for a few showers. High temperatures become even cooler, rising to only the mid 50s.

A couple showers remain possible on Saturday with lingering clouds and cool temperatures. Afternoon highs rise to the low 50s.

