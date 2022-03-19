Advertisement

Man accused of soliciting children with alcohol and drugs

A man faces charges in connection with allegedly soliciting children with alcohol and drugs,...
A man faces charges in connection with allegedly soliciting children with alcohol and drugs, according to the Elliott County Sheriff's Office in eastern Kentucky.(Elliott County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man faces charges in connection with allegedly soliciting children with alcohol and drugs, according to the Elliott County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies identified the suspect as Joseph Gembrowski.

Deputies responded Wednesday to a complaint of a man soliciting children with alcohol and drugs, the sheriff’s office said.

Gembrowski is charged with first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor with an illegal controlled substance, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

According to the sheriff’s office, more charges are possible.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Part of U.S. 60 in West Huntington remains closed early Friday morning after a motorcycle crash.
U.S. 60 reopens after deadly motorcycle crash; name released
Rescue crews worked to remove a car from Dewey Lake near state Route 302 in Floyd County,...
Human remains found in car removed from lake
Timothy Lang Westfall, 33, of St. Albans, was arrested Friday night in the Huntington area in...
Man arrested in shooting death
A man from Huntington was shot and killed outside a Target store in Cincinnati Thursday.
Huntington native shot and killed outside Cincinnati Target
Police find shooting victim during wellness check
Police find shooting victim during wellness check

Latest News

Man arrested in murder investigation
Man arrested in murder investigation
Search underway for man accused of pointing gun at deputy
Search underway for man accused of pointing gun at deputy
Crews removing car from lake in eastern Kentucky
Crews removing car from lake in eastern Kentucky
Former West Virginia lawmaker pleads guilty for role in Jan. 6 insurrection
Former West Virginia lawmaker pleads guilty for role in Jan. 6 insurrection