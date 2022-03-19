Advertisement

Ohio Debate Commission ditches plans for Republican Gubernatorial debate after DeWine declines to participate

Gov. Mike DeWine has declined an invitation from the Ohio Debate Commission to debate in late March.(WXIX)
By Avery Williams
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Debate Commission is no longer planning to host a debate among Republican candidates for Ohio governor.

The decision comes after current-governor Mike DeWine declined to participate, followed by former U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, according to the Associated Press.

Ohio Gov. DeWine declines to participate in primary debate for re-election

“What’s happened with the GOP candidates and the governor’s race is disappointing,” ODC Board President Dan Moulthrop said. “But when the incumbent chooses not to debate, it’s not surprising that others in the race have less incentive to do so as well.”

The commission is moving forward with its plans for debates among Ohio’s U.S. Senate candidates and Democratic governor candidates, according to a news release.

The event will take place March 28 and March 29, just weeks ahead of the primary election.

It’s happening at Central State University’s Paul Robeson Cultural & Performing Arts Center in Wilberforce.

Ohio governor, US Senate candidates to debate in late March

Ohio’s primary election is set for May 3 with polls open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Click here to find your polling location.

