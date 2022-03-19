Poca advances to title game

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Poca Dots used hot shooting and stifling defense in the second and third quarters to top Ravenswood in the WV Class AA semi-finals Friday afternoon. They won 60-32 buoyed by a 16 minute stretch where they outscored the Red Devils 37-11. Isaac McKneely scored 26 points while Jackson Toney added 17 and they will play Bluefield Saturday for the state title.

Meanwhile in Class AAA, the Scott Skyhawks fell to Fairmont Senior 68-48 ending their run at the title game.

Here are the highlights from both games as shown on WSAZ Sports Friday evening.

