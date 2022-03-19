Advertisement

Poca wins Class AA title

Poca beats Bluefield Saturday afternoon in Charleston
Poca beats Bluefield Saturday afternoon in Charleston(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A state basketball trophy isn’t going to far from Charleston as the Poca Dots won the Class AA championship Saturday afternoon. They beat Bluefield by a final of 65-48 and claiming their first title since 2015. State player of the year Isaac McKneely scored 22 points while Kambel Meeks and Ethan Maynor also scored in double figures.

We’ll have the full highlights and post-game reaction on Newschannel 3 at 6.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue crews worked to remove a car from Dewey Lake near state Route 302 in Floyd County,...
Human remains found in car removed from lake
Part of U.S. 60 in West Huntington remains closed early Friday morning after a motorcycle crash.
U.S. 60 reopens after deadly motorcycle crash; name released
Timothy Lang Westfall, 33, of St. Albans, was arrested Friday night in the Huntington area in...
Man arrested in shooting death
A man from Huntington was shot and killed outside a Target store in Cincinnati Thursday.
Huntington native shot and killed outside Cincinnati Target
Police find shooting victim during wellness check
Police find shooting victim during wellness check

Latest News

The Dots move on to the Class AA finals while Scott lost in the Class AAA semi's
Poca advances to title game
Poca advances to title game; Scott falls
Poca advances to title game; Scott falls
Three other local teams ended their season Thursday night
SC advances to semi-finals
Three other local teams ended their season Thursday night
WV boys Thursday hoops