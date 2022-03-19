Poca wins Class AA title

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A state basketball trophy isn’t going to far from Charleston as the Poca Dots won the Class AA championship Saturday afternoon. They beat Bluefield by a final of 65-48 and claiming their first title since 2015. State player of the year Isaac McKneely scored 22 points while Kambel Meeks and Ethan Maynor also scored in double figures.

