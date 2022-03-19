Advertisement

Two dead, one injured in shooting

Fatal Shooting Graphic
Fatal Shooting Graphic(Source: MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a shooting that killed two people and left another injured.

Officials say they received a call Friday regarding a shooting in the Stopover community of Pike County.

KSP troopers and investigators responded to a residence on Widows Branch Road where they discovered three subjects had been shot.

The initial investigation indicated two individuals suffered fatal gunshot wounds and were pronounced deceased at the scene by Pike County Coroner’s Office.

Additionally, a third individual suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Detective Joseph Coleman is leading the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue crews worked to remove a car from Dewey Lake near state Route 302 in Floyd County,...
Human remains found in car removed from lake
Part of U.S. 60 in West Huntington remains closed early Friday morning after a motorcycle crash.
U.S. 60 reopens after deadly motorcycle crash; name released
Timothy Lang Westfall, 33, of St. Albans, was arrested Friday night in the Huntington area in...
Man arrested in shooting death
A man from Huntington was shot and killed outside a Target store in Cincinnati Thursday.
Huntington native shot and killed outside Cincinnati Target
Police find shooting victim during wellness check
Police find shooting victim during wellness check

Latest News

Kanawha County pledges $2.25 million to demolish abandoned structures
Kanawha County pledges $2.25 million to demolish abandoned structures
Man arrested for soliciting children with alcohol and drugs
Route 35 is closed in Putnam County following a crash.
Crash closes U.S. 35 Saturday morning
A man faces charges in connection with allegedly soliciting children with alcohol and drugs,...
Man accused of soliciting children with alcohol and drugs