Two dead, one injured in shooting

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a shooting that killed two people and left another injured.

Officials say they received a call Friday regarding a shooting in the Stopover community of Pike County.

KSP troopers and investigators responded to a residence on Widows Branch Road where they discovered three subjects had been shot.

The initial investigation indicated two individuals suffered fatal gunshot wounds and were pronounced deceased at the scene by Pike County Coroner’s Office.

Additionally, a third individual suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Detective Joseph Coleman is leading the investigation.

