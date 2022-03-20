Death investigation underway

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death near Burlington.

The call came in just before 7 p.m. when a body was found inside a home along Township Road 1336.

Sheriff Jeff Lawless tells WSAZ a friend grew concerned about a man who lived in the home hadn’t been seen in a few days.

At this time officials say the manner of death is unclear and the investigation is ongoing. The Lawrence County Coroner is on-scene assisting in the investigation.

