Death investigation underway

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead Saturday evening.
An investigation is underway after a man was found dead Saturday evening.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death near Burlington.

The call came in just before 7 p.m. when a body was found inside a home along Township Road 1336.

Sheriff Jeff Lawless tells WSAZ a friend grew concerned about a man who lived in the home hadn’t been seen in a few days.

At this time officials say the manner of death is unclear and the investigation is ongoing. The Lawrence County Coroner is on-scene assisting in the investigation.

