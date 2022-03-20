First Warning Forecast | Warm to start week, then much cooler to finish

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Spring may now “officially” be here, but occasional chill-downs can still occur until we get farther into the warmer months. Such is the case this week. Monday through Wednesday will be quite warm with afternoon temperatures well into the 70s. Thursday turns a bit cooler as highs in the 60s can be expected. However, Friday into the upcoming weekend may feel quite chilly as afternoon temperatures struggle to get out of the 50s, if not even the 40s for some. This cooler weather will be accompanied by plenty of cloud cover and the opportunity for a few showers. So, enjoy the next couple of days before a round of mid-week showers on Wednesday, followed by chillier and damper weather for the weekend.

Sunday evening continues to see clouds decreasing, giving way to a clear sky after sunset. Temperatures fall quickly to the mid 40s by midnight as the breeze relaxes.

Expect a mostly clear sky Sunday night with low temperatures dropping to the mid to upper 30s. The wind remains light to calm.

After the cold start, Monday’s high temperatures soar to the low 70s with a good deal of sunshine.

Tuesday turns partly cloudy but stays warm as high temperatures rise to the mid 70s. A couple showers will be possible late in the day, mainly out west.

Showers and scattered thunderstorms will cross the region on Wednesday under a mostly cloudy sky. However, afternoon temperatures will still be able to reach the mid 70s on account of warm southerly breeze.

Thursday turns drier under a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures cool to the mid 60s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with the chance for a few light showers. High temperatures only reach the 50-degree mark and may struggle to get out of the 40s for a majority of the day.

Saturday remains mostly cloudy with the chance for a few showers. Afternoon temperatures rise only slightly to the low 50s.

A freeze is likely Saturday night as low temperatures fall to near 30 degrees. With lingering moisture, a few flurries are not out of the question.

Sunday stays mostly cloudy and turns chillier with highs only in the mid 40s.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.