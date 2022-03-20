Advertisement

Home heavily damaged by fire

Firefighters battled a structure fire in Barboursville along Collins Court.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A home in Cabell County was heavily damaged after a fire broke out Sunday morning.

Barboursville Fire Chief Andrew Frazier says a call of a structure fire came in just before 11 a.m. about a home along Collins Court.

He tells WSAZ, the tenant was not at home when the fire started but the structure suffered significant fire damage to the first floor and part of the attic. The family room also suffered major water damage.

At this time the cause of the fire is undetermined but officials believe it may have started in the kitchen area.

Green Valley and Ohio River Road Volunteer Fire Departments assisted.

