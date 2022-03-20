Advertisement

Police: two shot after argument inside bar

The shooting happened early Sunday morning.
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police say two people were shot in the 1500 block of 4th Ave. early Sunday morning.

Police say in a release a 39-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A 36-year-old woman also arrived at a hopsital with a gunshot wound to her ankle according to police.

Officers responded to the area for an initial report of gunshots around 2:30 a.m. Sunday and discovered a shooting had happened in the alley.

Police said their initial investigation revealed an argument started inside Premier Pub and Grill that lead to the incident.

The shooting is still under investigation by the Huntington Police Department. Police say they are still investigating the victim’s involvement in the incident.

WSAZ reached out to the W.Va. Alcohol Beverage Control Administration. The ABCA said it is working with police on the criminal investigation to determine if Premier Pub and Grill or any other bar is connected with the shooting.

