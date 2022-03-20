Advertisement

Two hospitalized in ATV crash

An ATV accident sent two people to the hospital early Saturday morning.
An ATV accident sent two people to the hospital early Saturday morning.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Two people were sent to the hospital after an ATV crash in Fayette County early Saturday morning.

Sheriff Mike Fridley says the incident happened just after midnight, deputies got a call of an accident on Okey Patteson Road in Dothan involving two ATVs.

Once on-scene, deputies found two males unconscious, one lying in the road, the other in a ditch.

In a post on Facebook, officials say EMS personnel arrived on scene and began giving medical aid. Both men were taken to medical facilities for their injuries.

Richard Adkins, 50 of Scarbro, was transported to CAMC General by Air Evac.

Charles Higginbotham, 33 of Fayetteville, was transported to Raleigh General Hospital by EMS.

Both men were alert and oriented when transported.

Deputies were able to determine that both ATVs were traveling together to a residence when they collided, ejecting both drivers.

Preliminary investigations show alcohol may have been a contributing factor.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue crews worked to remove a car from Dewey Lake near state Route 302 in Floyd County,...
Human remains found in car removed from lake
Timothy Lang Westfall, 33, of St. Albans, was arrested Friday night in the Huntington area in...
Man arrested in shooting death
Part of U.S. 60 in West Huntington remains closed early Friday morning after a motorcycle crash.
U.S. 60 reopens after deadly motorcycle crash; name released
A man from Huntington was shot and killed outside a Target store in Cincinnati Thursday.
Huntington native shot and killed outside Cincinnati Target
Police find shooting victim during wellness check
Police find shooting victim during wellness check

Latest News

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead Saturday evening.
Death investigation underway
Poca wins Class AA title
Secretary of Interior Haaland Visits W.V.
Secretary of Interior Haaland Visits W.V.
Fatal Shooting Graphic
Two dead, one injured in shooting