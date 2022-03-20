Two hospitalized in ATV crash

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Two people were sent to the hospital after an ATV crash in Fayette County early Saturday morning.

Sheriff Mike Fridley says the incident happened just after midnight, deputies got a call of an accident on Okey Patteson Road in Dothan involving two ATVs.

Once on-scene, deputies found two males unconscious, one lying in the road, the other in a ditch.

In a post on Facebook, officials say EMS personnel arrived on scene and began giving medical aid. Both men were taken to medical facilities for their injuries.

Richard Adkins, 50 of Scarbro, was transported to CAMC General by Air Evac.

Charles Higginbotham, 33 of Fayetteville, was transported to Raleigh General Hospital by EMS.

Both men were alert and oriented when transported.

Deputies were able to determine that both ATVs were traveling together to a residence when they collided, ejecting both drivers.

Preliminary investigations show alcohol may have been a contributing factor.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP

