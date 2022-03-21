COVID-19 W.Va. | 5 additional deaths, 339 new cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 21, 2022, there are currently 623 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 5 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,651 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 62-year old male from Cabell County, a 56-year old male from Brooke County, an 86-year old male from Wirt County, an 84-year old female from Raleigh County, and a 73-year old female from Wyoming County.

West Virginia’s County Alert System map is mostly green Monday, indicating low infection rates. Two counties are color-coded yellow.

489,474 West Virginia have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

As of Monday, there are 12,978 reported cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant and 1,888 reported cases of the Omicron variant.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Booster shots are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 65 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 56 percent off that same population is fully vaccinated against the virus.

406,303 West Virginians have received COVID-19 booster shots.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (10), Berkeley (37), Boone (5), Braxton (19), Brooke (3), Cabell (39), Calhoun (3), Clay (2), Doddridge (3), Fayette (6), Gilmer (1), Grant (4), Greenbrier (27), Hampshire (4), Hancock (6), Hardy (0), Harrison (21), Jackson (5), Jefferson (11), Kanawha (39), Lewis (4), Lincoln (8), Logan (8), Marion (27), Marshall (10), Mason (9), McDowell (20), Mercer (39), Mineral (4), Mingo (11), Monongalia (29), Monroe (2), Morgan (6), Nicholas (11), Ohio (13), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (2), Preston (18), Putnam (15), Raleigh (23), Randolph (3), Ritchie (6), Roane (4), Summers (8), Taylor (13), Tucker (8), Tyler (1), Upshur (12), Wayne (9), Webster (8), Wetzel (9), Wirt (0), Wood (26), Wyoming (8). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

