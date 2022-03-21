Advertisement

Man accused in 2019 murder case takes plea deal ahead of trial

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man accused of shooting and killing a man in 2019 took a plea deal Monday morning ahead of his trial scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Harold Porter, 41, plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter and being a prohibited person with a firearm Monday, Judge Paul Ferrell’s Office confirms.

Porter was sentenced to five years in prison.

Porter is accused of shooting and killing Sontez Lomax, 39, in front of a bar in the 800 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington.

UPDATE | Huntington shooting suspect pleads not guilty

Police say Lomax was shot multiple times.

Porter has a history of violence. In 2007, he was charged with shooting two people in Huntington.

Porter is currently in the Western Regional Jail, but officials say he will be transferred to Washington, D.C.

For previous coverage, click the link below:

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

