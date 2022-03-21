Advertisement

Man accused of threatening juvenile with gun during violent encounter

Boyles was arrested for strangulation, wanton endangerment, kidnapping, and malicious wounding.
Boyles was arrested for strangulation, wanton endangerment, kidnapping, and malicious wounding.(South Central Regional Jail)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man is facing strangulation, kidnapping and wounding charges related to an incident where he is accused of pulling out a gun, threatening a juvenile.

According to the Ravenswood Police Department, officers were dispatched Monday around 12:30 a.m. after a call about an unconscious woman.

When a patrolman arrived, he says he found a conscious juvenile suffering from apparent scratches and red marks on her chest and neck.

The victim told the patrolman she was at an apartment along Race Street when Cameron Boyles entered the apartment. The victim stated that Boyles attacked her and one other person inside the apartment.

Boyles is accused of pulling out a gun, threatening to shoot a man inside the home as well as throwing the man out of his wheelchair.

The victim told the patrolman Boyles also punched her, chocked her and pointed the gun at her head.

She told the patrolman Boyles held her against her will until she begged to be released.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Ripley Police Department assisted the Ravenswood Police Department with the investigation.

Law enforcement recovered a pistol matching the description of the victim’s statement at the scene.

Boyles, of Middleport, Ohio was arrested for strangulation, wanton endangerment, kidnapping and malicious wounding.

The victim was transported to the hospital for medical evaluation.

Boyles is in the South Central Regional Jail in lieu of bond.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ATV accident sent two people to the hospital early Saturday morning.
Two hospitalized in ATV crash
An investigation is underway after a man was found dead Saturday evening.
Death investigation underway
The shooting happened early Sunday morning.
Police: two shot after argument inside bar
The 12th Street (green) bridge carrying US 23S/US 52 across the Ohio River from Ohio to...
Bridge to Ashland, Rt. 52 East reopens following tractor-tractor crash
Crews worked for several hours to get the blaze under control and clear up debris.
Semi-truck fire closes down U.S. 35

Latest News

Larry Johnson was arrested and charged with sexual abuse Saturday, according to court documents.
Sexual abuse arrest made in Chapmanville
Planning your next vacation or staycation
Planning your next vacation or staycation
Tips to become your best slept self
Tips to become your best slept self
Planning your next vacation or staycation
Planning your next vacation or staycation