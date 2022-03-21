Man accused of threatening juvenile with gun during violent encounter

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man is facing strangulation, kidnapping and wounding charges related to an incident where he is accused of pulling out a gun, threatening a juvenile.

According to the Ravenswood Police Department, officers were dispatched Monday around 12:30 a.m. after a call about an unconscious woman.

When a patrolman arrived, he says he found a conscious juvenile suffering from apparent scratches and red marks on her chest and neck.

The victim told the patrolman she was at an apartment along Race Street when Cameron Boyles entered the apartment. The victim stated that Boyles attacked her and one other person inside the apartment.

Boyles is accused of pulling out a gun, threatening to shoot a man inside the home as well as throwing the man out of his wheelchair.

The victim told the patrolman Boyles also punched her, chocked her and pointed the gun at her head.

She told the patrolman Boyles held her against her will until she begged to be released.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Ripley Police Department assisted the Ravenswood Police Department with the investigation.

Law enforcement recovered a pistol matching the description of the victim’s statement at the scene.

Boyles, of Middleport, Ohio was arrested for strangulation, wanton endangerment, kidnapping and malicious wounding.

The victim was transported to the hospital for medical evaluation.

Boyles is in the South Central Regional Jail in lieu of bond.

