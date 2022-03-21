Advertisement

Mason Police arrest man after break-in at Tudor’s Biscuit World

By Joseph Payton
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MASON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Mason, West Virginia, faces felony charges after police say he broke into Tudor’s Biscuit World late Saturday night. Employees at the restaurant noticed that the back office had been ransacked when they arrived there early Sunday morning.

“It’s a violation, even if you weren’t there. We just thank God that nobody was here to get hurt,” said Tudor’s Biscuit World General Manager April Roush. “They found that the desks had already been ripped apart and some dollar amount was stolen.”

Mason Police say they have arrested David Lynn Darst. Darst was recorded on surveillance cameras while police say he broke into the restaurant. Chief Colton McKinney says Darst caused $4,000 worth of damage and stole a safe full of money totaling $2,500.

“I believe that the act was premeditated because of the area that the alleged offender went to. He knew exactly where the money was and where the safe was,” McKinney said.

Police say after identifying Darst in the surveillance video, they obtained a search warrant for Darst’s home and found several items belonging to Tudor’s Biscuit World. He was booked into Western Regional Jail and faces felony charges of breaking and entering, destruction of property, and grand larceny.

Chief McKinney believes Darst may not be the only person responsible.

“We’ll continue the investigation. We know there are more involved, so we hope we’ll be able to charge the other people that were involved in this,” McKinney said.

