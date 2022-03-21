PMC offering $10,000 bonus to respiratory therapy students

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Pikeville Medical Center is working with Big Sandy Community and Technical College (BSCTC) to give respiratory therapy students a financial boost.

“It’s a super-needed position for Pikeville Medical Center and for all hospitals across the nation. COVID really put it into perspective how important respiratory therapists are,” said Christian Hagy with Pikeville Medical Center.

PMC is offering a Respiratory Therapist Educational Agreement, which includes a one-time payment of $10,000 to students enrolled in the program who agree to work for PMC for three years after they graduate and receive their license. They will also be guaranteed a job at PMC.

“We wanted to take that stress off the students and give them an opportunity to focus on school and to focus on providing care to patients, and we wanted them to come out ahead,” Hagy said. “That’s their money. They can do what they want with it. They can pay back student loans, they can pay for a car, they can pay their rent for a year they can do whatever they want.”

The bonus is to increase the number of licensed respiratory therapists and keep students in the region.

“This opportunity that Pikeville has provided has made a lot of our young people who first came in wanting to leave, change their mind and realize they could be a therapist at home and have opportunities here that they thought maybe would not be possible,” said Missy Skeens, the program director. “It’s going to start them out in a place where they can be comfortable and they can actually start having income to build a life as opposed to having income to pay off loans.”

BSCTS offers a two-year Respiratory Care Program which trains students to care for adults and infants with breathing disorders.

Three second-year students, Hannah Mayhorn, Sarah Vanover and Laikin Thompson, have already signed the agreement with PMC.

“This is definitely going to help me with school. I could pay off just about all of my loans without having to work yet, so that’s great for me. I don’t have to go into so much debt,” Mayhorn said.

Mayhorn and Thompson have already started working at PMC as students and will transition into a full-time position after graduation this spring.

“It’s a calm feeling it’s like a bunch of weight has lifted off of my shoulders,” Mayhorn said.

Vanover was going to leave the area after school, but the financial impact is keeping her in the region.

“I was set on just leaving and getting out of here, but then we did clinical at Pikeville and the people are great there and I’ve learned a lot, so it just seemed best for me to start there,” she said.

So far, six BSCTC students have signed the Respiratory Therapist Educational Agreement.

PMC is also offering this bonus to students enrolled in the program at Southeast Community and Technical College in Whitesburg.

