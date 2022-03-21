Route 35 sees multiple major accidents since Thursday

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Around 3 a.m. Monday, two tractor-trailers crashed into one another on U.S. 35 in Mason County, leading to a long cleanup.

This is one of four major accidents on the roadway since Thursday, and Roy Cummings, who lives just off the highway, said he isn’t really surprised by the accidents.

“There has been more, but there’s a lot more traffic now than there used to be,” he said.

Route 35 looks quite a bit different than a few months ago. What was a two-lane highway is now a four-lane highway.

“I feel a lot safer on a four-lane than I did on a two-lane. But like I said, it could be improved. Like they don’t have exit ramps going. If you’re southbound, you got to make a 90-degree turn.”

With so many accidents, we reached out to the Department of Highways to get answers. After calling first, we sent an email asking questions like:

- Is there a rough area in the road that’s leading to accidents?

- Could the speed limit be playing a role in the accidents?

- Does DOH find the number of accidents on the highway in the past few days unusual?

We got a response a little before 11 a.m., telling us they are working to gather information and will get back to us. So far, that information has not been provided.

We also reached out to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office but have yet to hear back from them as well.

The highway opened back up around 1 p.m. Monday.

