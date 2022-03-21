Advertisement

Rt. 35 closed after two semis crash

Rt. 35 South is closed after two semis crashed in Mason County early Monday morning.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The southbound lanes of Rt. 35 are closed early Monday morning after two semis crashed.

The crash happened just before 3 at Dayton Rd. and Little 16.

It’s unknown if anyone was injured, but Rt. 35 was closed in each direction for HealthNet to land a little before 4 Monday morning.

