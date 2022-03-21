Rt. 35 closed after two semis crash

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The southbound lanes of Rt. 35 are closed early Monday morning after two semis crashed.

The crash happened just before 3 at Dayton Rd. and Little 16.

It’s unknown if anyone was injured, but Rt. 35 was closed in each direction for HealthNet to land a little before 4 Monday morning.

Keep clicking on the WSAZ App and WSAZ.com for more information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.