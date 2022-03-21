Advertisement

Semi crash closes bridge to Ashland

A semi has overturned shortly after turning onto the bridge to Ashland from Rt. 52 in Lawrence...
A semi has overturned shortly after turning onto the bridge to Ashland from Rt. 52 in Lawrence Co., Ohio.(OHGO)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A semi crash has closed the bridge from Rt. 52 in Lawrence Co., Ohio to Ashland, Ky.

The crash happened about 3:30 Friday morning. The semi overturned shortly after turning onto the bridge, spilling its load onto the railroad tracks and Rt. 52 east below.

It’s unknown if anyone was injured. The trains that use those tracks have been stopped until the tracks can be cleared.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

