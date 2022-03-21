Sexual abuse arrest made in Chapmanville

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is facing sexual abuse charges after an incident where he is accused of inappropriately touching an 11-year-old girl.

The juvenile’s mother called 911 following the incident Saturday, March 19 at a home along Airport Road.

The child’s mother called officials after the man took off from the home.

Deputies found Larry Johnson behind the wheel of a parked vehicle, highly intoxicated at the Highland Memorial Gardens Cemetery

Deputies found several cases of alcohol and open containers inside the vehicle.

The criminal complaint states that due to an active felony investigation, Johnson was placed under arrested for sexual abuse.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.