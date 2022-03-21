Advertisement

Taking in the Gazillion Bubble Show at Dollywood

Taking in the Gazillion Bubble Show at Dollywood
By Taylor Eaton
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WSAZ) - 2022 has already been a busy year for country-music legend and American icon Dolly Parton.

The singer-songwriter has hosted the American Country Music Awards, collaborated with novelist James Patterson on ‘Run Rose Run’ and its companion album and most recently, helped open Dollywood theme park for its 37th year.

Friday on WSAZ at 7 p.m., Parton sits down one-on-one with Taylor Eaton where the two talk everything from inspiration for her lyrics, her passion for giving back and the legacy she wants to leave behind.

All week on WSAZ, leading up to the hour-long special, we will be sharing stories with you about Parton and her beloved theme park.

One of the events returning to the park this year is the Gazillion Bubble Show. The show is back as part of Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration.

The show is captivating, featuring lots of bubbles in different forms.

“Bubbles are for everyone, not just for kids,” said Melody Yang. “I think it’s just the memory that everyone has from when they were young. Every time they see a bubble, it’s something that’s so strange in the air that’s floating and it’s just a childhood memory that even adults enjoy, too.”

To see the full story, including Taylor Eaton’s interview with Dolly, tune in with us at 7 p.m. Friday at on WSAZ. You can also watch for more stories throughout the week each day on First at Five.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ATV accident sent two people to the hospital early Saturday morning.
Two hospitalized in ATV crash
An investigation is underway after a man was found dead Saturday evening.
Death investigation underway
The shooting happened early Sunday morning.
Police: two shot after argument inside bar
The 12th Street (green) bridge carrying US 23S/US 52 across the Ohio River from Ohio to...
Bridge to Ashland, Rt. 52 East reopens following tractor-tractor crash
Crews worked for several hours to get the blaze under control and clear up debris.
Semi-truck fire closes down U.S. 35

Latest News

A person who lives in a nearby apartment complex says she heard multiple gunshots fired in an...
Witness recounts Huntington shooting
PMC offering $10,000 bonus to respiratory therapy students
PMC offering $10,000 bonus to respiratory therapy students
Taking in the Gazillion Bubble Show at Dollywood
Taking in the Gazillion Bubble Show at Dollywood
WSAZ Investigates | Man pleads for guardrail near his home
WSAZ Investigates | Man pleads for guardrail near his home