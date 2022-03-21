Witness recounts Huntington shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - What started as a typical Saturday night for Sasha Ouillette, who lives along 4th Avenue in Huntington, quickly turned to chaos as the early morning hours crept in.

“We heard about ten gunshots and we stayed down … honestly terrifying,” Ouillette said.

It’s a shooting that happened way too close to home for Ouillette. She lives in an apartment complex that sits along an alley near where police say those shots were fired.

“Just witnessing it, it’s just heart-wrenching almost,” Ouillette said.

Huntington Police say around 2:30 Sunday morning, patrol officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 1500 block of 4th Avenue. When officers arrived, they discovered a shooting happened in the alley between 3rd and 4th avenues.

“You could hear screaming and everything,” Ouillette said.

Police said their initial investigation revealed that an argument inside a bar led to the incident.

WSAZ went to try and talk with an owner or employee at the Premiere Pub and Grill, which is in the “immediate area” of where the shooting happened in the alley according to Huntington Police. However, a sign on the business’ door says they are closed on Mondays.

“I’m just glad I heard that no one’s been killed,” Ouillette said.

Huntington police say a 39-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 36-year-old woman had a gunshot wound to her ankle. However, they both went to the hospital for injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

The Police Department is working towards obtaining surveillance footage to assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is advised to call the Detective Bureau at 304-696-4420 or the HPD Anonymous Tip Line at 304-696-4444.

